Graphic Courier strikes business deal with Intercity STC

The Graphic Courier Service (GCS), a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has signed a service agreement with Intercity STC Coaches Limited (ISTC) for the former to pick up and deliver packages of customers of the transport company.
The Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, signed the partnership on behalf of the GCS, while the Managing Director of ISTC, Nana Akomea, signed for his outfit.
Present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Finance and Administration, of ISTC, Nana Adwubi Amponsah-Nortey; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GCS, Mr K. V. Senthilnathan, and the Operations Manager of the GCS, Mr Emmanuel Afotey Odai.
By the agreement, the GCS has been authorised to do intra-city, last-mile delivery of parcels transported through ISTC for deliveries in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and other operational locations of the GCS, which is powered by Techmaaxx, an information technology company.
Again, the GCS will pick up the shipments from Monday to Saturday and deliver from Monday to Saturday.
It will also work on Sundays if the need arises.
Features
The agreement transparently spells out how the two parties will price their engagement and services in ways that will not bring untold cost to customers or consignees.
The motorbikes, tricycles and vans used for the last-mile delivery will be branded in the joint names of the GCGL and ISTC.
Last-mile delivery
Mr Senthilnathan told the Daily Graphic after the signing that the income-sharing partnership with ISTC would enhance the experience of customers of both companies.
Per the agreement, the GCS will provide the last-mile delivery and pick-up service for customers who use ISTC’s cross-city delivery services.
“Before, you could only pick up packages sent through ISTC’s delivery system at the bus terminal or ISTC office, but with this agreement, customers can request to have their packages delivered at their doorstep, and that additional service will be provided by the GCS,” he said.
Security and insurance
For his part, Mr Odai assured customers who would use the service of quality delivery, secure with insurance against breakages, damage and loss of items.
“The service will come with technology features, as it is with the GCS powered by Techmaaxx. So customers will be notified through text messages on the arrival and delivery of the parcels.
“The most important feature is that all the parcels are insured against damage and loss. So this service will help small and medium customers do hassle-free logistics,” he said.
About GCS
The GCS is operated by the Indian technology giant, Techmaaxx International Ltd, which offers enhanced and improved services with a touch of technology to its clientele.
With focus on intercity and intra-city services and pick-up delivery services, the GCS leverages its online solution to enable its customers to apply for the services in the comfort of their homes, offices or warehouses.
Since the inception of the partnership, the GCS has offered tracking systems for all deliveries and pick-ups for all shipments, while ensuring strict adherence to agreed delivery specifications and deadlines.
About ISTC
Formerly known as the State Transport Company (STC), ISTC Coaches Ltd is best known for the safest, most comfortable and reliable road transport for passengers.
In recent times, ISTC has come up with many innovations, such as online ticketing in the transport industry, using modern technologies.
With this arrangement with the GCS, ISTC will be able to give more convenience to customers who are using the ISTC Parcel Service.
Apart from the regional capitals, ISTC also runs services to and from other local destinations and three West African countries, namely, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Benin.