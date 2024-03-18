Gold Fields hands over $1.5 million projects to communities

Donald Ato Dapatem Mar - 18 - 2024 , 07:41

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has handed over four projects to communities within its operational area under the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The projects are the renovation of a maternity block and other facilities at the Abosso Health Centre, a community centre at Bompieso, doctors and nurses’ accommodation at Huni Valley and 1.7km of tarred town roads in Damang totalling $1.53million.

All these projects were executed by local contractors within the company’s catchment area.

Handing over the projects, the Executive Vice-President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, explained that “as the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation marks its 20th anniversary, the foundation’s investment in Ghana crossed the $100 million mark.

“This is a testimony to our commitment to the socio-economic development of communities within the operational areas of our Tarkwa and Damang mines and by extension, the country,” he added.

Areas

According to him, the Foundation’s investment covered several areas such as education, water and sanitation; health, agriculture and infrastructure, including training, scholarships and enterprise development.

Overall, he said Gold Fields had contributed significantly to the economic growth of the country, supported infrastructural development and contributed to continuous service delivery of local government, improving health, education and service delivery in the two municipalities of Tarkwa Nsuaem and Huni Valley Prestea.

The Executive Secretary, Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said in addition to the projects being handed over, Gold Fields through its foundation was still implementing projects and programmes in health, education, training, water and sanitation, agriculture and infrastructure.

He said human centred success stories such as these continued to motivate Gold Fields and its foundation to do more.

First Lady

The Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, commended GFGF for their support in the operational area over the years.

She donated an ambulance to the Huni Vally Health Centre on behalf of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo, who redeemed a pledge she made during the opening of the Health Centre in 2019 through the Rebecca Foundation.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, appreciated the works of the foundation that had brought about development in the host communities.

“The amount spread across the communities and the country in terms of development deserves a standing ovation and I encourage the company to use 20 per cent of its corporate social investment fund to support the youth who are into small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The Deputy Director-General of Ghana Health Services, Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, also applauded GFGF for their commitment and support over the years.

“The health of the people is paramount to us, especially in emergency health care and we are happy for all that you continue to do.

The accommodation provided for the doctors and nurses in this area will make their practice easier since they are now at the door step of the health centre,” he added.

Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, Divisional Chief of Bosomtwe, also commended Gold Fields for their tremendous support and said, “our health centre should be upgraded to a polyclinic status”.