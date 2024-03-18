Gambian delegation commends Metro Mass for innovative initiatives

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has praised the Board and Management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) for their innovative strategies aimed at revitalizing the struggling state-owned transport company.

According to the GTSC, MMTL's technological-driven reforms have provided comprehensive solutions to the critical needs of the transport sector. The recent introduction of the 'Tap n Go' Card into MMTL's operations, spearheaded by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, particularly caught the attention of the Gambian state-owned transport company.

The General Manager of GSTC, Seedy Kanyi, expressed admiration for MMTL's progress during a visit, stating, "I visited in 2015 and the transformation I've seen today is remarkable. Metro Mass has overcome challenges and is on a positive trajectory. The MD's dedication is impressive, and I am confident in their success."

Mr. Kanyi highlighted the significant technological advancements at MMTL, contrasting them with their own ticketing solution, and announced plans to replicate MMTL's model in their operations.

The GTSC delegation, led by Board Chairman Mr. Saloum Malang, included General Manager Seedy Kanyi, Head of Traffic Operations Amadou Drammeh, and Corporate Planning Manager Mustapha B. Colley. Their five-day study tour at MMTL aimed to familiarize themselves with the company's operations and financial modules.

Mr. Malang commended MMTL's performance, stating, "Our visit is timely and enriching. We've gained valuable insights and realized the need for continuous improvement to match MMTL's standards."

During the tour, the delegation met with Ghanaian officials, including Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, MMTL Board Chairman Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, and Deputy Managing Directors Richard Yangfo and Richard Nana Osei Bamfo.

The Managing Director of MMTL, Albert Adu Boahen welcomed the delegation and encouraged collaboration between Ghana and The Gambia in enhancing transport services. He emphasized the support from Ghanaian leadership and showcased MMTL's technological reforms and green initiatives.

The delegation toured MMTL facilities, including the 'Tap n Go' operations room, workshop department, Kaneshie bus terminal, and newly acquired VDL buses designed for rugged road networks. Boahen reiterated MMTL's commitment to efficient transport services and invited further engagements between the two countries' transport sectors.