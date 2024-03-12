GhIE to hold 54th AGM, conference in Accra

Elizabeth Kwaw Mar - 12 - 2024 , 06:49

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) will hold its 2024 Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) from March 18, 2024, to March 23, 2024, in Accra.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra, while the closing dinner dance is slated for the evening on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Women-in-Engineering (WinE) Conference, Young Engineering (YE) Conference and all other activities will be held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge.

Briefing journalists on the week-long programme, the Executive Director of GhIE, David Kwatia Nyante, said the AGM and Annual conference period was a week set aside annually to bring together all professional engineers, technologists and affiliates from diverse engineering backgrounds to share ideas and knowledge on the theme for the gathering.

The week will also serve as an opportunity for engineering practitioners and affiliates from diverse backgrounds to network for collaborations, create awareness on engineering in the country and for the professional body to take decisions at the AGM.

Under the theme: “Engineering, a Resilient Future: Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Ghana”, the AGM and Conference is expected to attract engineers from all over the country, Africa and some parts of the world.

There will be technical presentation of papers on the conference’s sub-themes, panel session and networking opportunities.

The expected foreign engineering partners attending the conference are Nigeria Society of Engineers, Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers, Engineering Society of Liberia, Federation of African Engineering Organisation, The Arab Contractors, Alliance Consulting Engineers (Liberia) and the World Council of Engineers.

The rest are the Institution of Engineers (Kenya), Institution of Engineers (Kigali, Rwanda) and Word Federation of Engineering Organisations.

According to the President of GhIE, Kwabena Bempong, the conference’s theme seeks to be action-driven on the applications of technological innovations and artificial intelligence in providing engineering solutions to facilitate development in various sectors of the economy for a resilient future.

The Executive Director of GhIE further reminded all engineering practitioners registered under GhIE that nine Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points would be credited to any GhIE member who would attend the conference this year.