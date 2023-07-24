Ghana, Vatican reaffirm commitment to deepen collaboration

Donald Ato Dapatem Jul - 24 - 2023 , 04:18

Ghana and the Vatican have reaffirmed their commitment to foster closer collaboration, particularly in the areas of education and health care.

They also discussed issues about the political, social and economic situation in Ghana, as well as global peace matters, including the need to improve security in West Africa.

This came to light when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church in Rome, as part of his four-day official visit to Italy.

They further stressed the need to continue with the “good relations” between Ghana and the Holy See.

President Akufo-Addo was taken on a tour of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences at the Vatican by its Chancellor, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, a Ghanaian who assumed the position in 2022.

Visit

President Akufo-Addo left Accra for Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday, July 17, 2023.

While in Lisbon, the President participated in the EurAfrican Forum, organised by the Portuguese government on Wednesday, July, 19, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo later travelled to Italy at the invitation of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM).

He is expected to give the keynote address at the 4th ECAM Annual Summit scheduled to take place from July 23 to July 24, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo earlier met with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, where they discussed issues of mutual interests between the two countries.