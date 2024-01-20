Ghana-Cuba celebrate 64 years of Diplomatic Relations

Mary Mensah Jan - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

Cuba and Ghana have celebrated the 64th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the commemoration of the National Day of Cuba with both countries constantly working to diversify their bilateral exchanges.

Ghana and Cuba first established diplomatic relations on December 23, 1959, and this made Ghana the first Sub-Saharan African nation to establish diplomatic relations with Revolutionary Cuba, a partnership that has grown and flourished over the years.

Castro and Nkrumah

These relations were the result of a meeting between Ghana’s visionary leader, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and the legendary Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, then a Political Leader of Cuba following the recognition of the Cuban Revolution.

This laid the foundations of the brotherhood ties between the people, which is reflected in the actions of the two governments and since then, the two nations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to cooperation and friendship.

Ghana has unconditionally accompanied Cuba in the struggle for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America on the nation, as well as condemning the illegal sanctions imposed by Donald Trump in times of COVID-19. Cuba and Ghana, two Southern countries, stand out for their consistency in principles, sharing courses of action and thought on South-South and Pan-Africanist cooperation issues.

African influence

During the celebration, Anette Chao Garcia, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Ghana, said that was a partnership that has grown and flourished over the years and the ties between Cuba and Ghana were built by a common history and a powerful African influence.

“From Africa, Cuba took the fighting spirit, the strength in the face of adversity, the love for freedom, nobility, wisdom, resistance, rhythm, flavours.

“We gave ourselves to Africa with many of our children who fought for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the training of human resources.”

“In these 64 years, Cuba has collaborated in the medical sector, at this time, with 28 specialists from a Medical Brigade; Likewise, we had offered collaboration in sports, education and in the application of biolarvicides to combat the mosquito that transmits Malaria.

The Cuban Government is willing to resume all facets of the collaboration offered and expand it to other sectors,” the Ambassador said.

Western powers

Cuba, which has had to overcome all sorts of hardships since the very first revolutionary triumph, such as aggressions from the US government and other Western powers, natural disasters and major accidents, recognises the value of solidarity.

She said Cubans have been resilient because of the help they received from Ghana.

“In the G77 and China, the support for pro-tempore Presidency has been remarkable, with the participation of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Summit that took place on the island last September.

“The hospitality and fraternity shown to the Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Salvador Valdés Mesa, during his visit to Ghana on November 13 to the 15, a visit that will contribute to revitalising our relations,” Ms Garcia emphasised

She said Cuba on the other land, has also supported Ghana in many ways saying; “Tonight we have among us several Ghanaians who were trained in Cuba. Ghana has over 2,000 citizens that grew up with Cubans, they are like Cubans. Currently in Cuba we have about 300 young people studying medicine,”

Enduring relationship

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey responding, said that Ghana had shared a profound and enduring relationship with the Republic of Cuba, a country that holds a special place in our hearts and a partnership that has grown and flourished over the years.

“This journey has not been without its challenges, and there have been moments when the diplomatic relations were tested. Yet, through the shared values and aspirations for a better world have always guided us back to the path of collaboration.

The bonds between Ghana and Cuba were rekindled in the 1970s, leading to the reopening of embassies in each other's countries. Today, we can proudly say that our relations have expanded and strengthened over the years,” the Foreign Minister intimated.

Ms Botchwey recounted some of the areas of strong collaboration between the two countries that have benefited their people.

“As we celebrate the 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations, we also acknowledge one of the most significant areas of collaboration between our nations has been in healthcare. Cuba, renowned for its advanced health sector, has been instrumental in supporting Ghana's health system. Under the Ghana-Cuba Medical Brigade Cooperation, we have welcomed dedicated Cuban health specialists to our nation,” she stressed

“The Cuban government's readiness to collaborate with Ghana in producing medical and pharmaceutical products and transferring vaccine production technology underscores our shared commitment to public health.

“Political consultations have been a cornerstone of our diplomatic tengagement. Through mechanisms such as the Ghana–Cuba Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (GCPJCC) and the new

"Mechanism for Political Consultations," we have addressed a wide range of issues, from health and education to science and technology.

These platforms have allowed us to collaborate on mutual goals, enhancing the well-being of our citizens; Ms Botchwey stated.