Bawumia commissions Ghana's second Fire Service Academy in Wungu

GraphicOnline Jan - 20 - 2024 , 09:52

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia officially commissioned Ghana's second Fire Service Academy and Training School in Wungu, North East Region, on Friday, January 19, 2024.

This facility boasts a three-storey administration block, classrooms, modern dormitories, a dining hall, and advanced training equipment. As the first ever fire academy in the north and the second in Ghana after Accra's James Town facility, it marks a significant step towards expanding Ghana's fire training capacity.

The school will offer a comprehensive curriculum, including courses in rescue, evacuation, decontamination, fire prevention and suppression, hazardous materials management, and even bushfire volunteer training.

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia, emphasized the significance of this development. He highlighted the government's commitment to surpassing the single fire training school that existed since independence.

"This new academy marks a crucial milestone for the Ghana National Fire Service, the Wungu community, and the nation as a whole," stated Dr. Bawumia. "In 2017, we recognized the need for more training facilities, and we pledged to build four new schools."

This commissioning marks the completion of the first of those three additional schools, with the second soon to follow. "This becomes the second Fire Service Training School in Ghana," Dr. Bawumia announced. "We will soon commission the third in Duayaw Nkwanta, with the fourth scheduled for completion before year-end."

Beyond showcasing the NPP's efforts towards quadrupling the nation's fire training capacity, Dr. Bawumia also emphasized the substantial increase in fire service personnel under his administration. "From just 7,000 officers in 2017, we have successfully raised the total staff strength to 15,000," he declared.

He further underscored the importance of well-equipped firefighters in managing emergencies. "Firefighting is critical, and this facility, strategically located outside Accra, will significantly enhance training and service delivery, ultimately saving lives across the country."

"Fires and other incidents can be devastating, and it's our duty to ensure our firefighters possess the necessary skills and tools to handle any situation effectively," concluded Dr. Bawumia.

Also present at the ceremony, was the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.