Ghana Card mass registration starts April 29 in Accra

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin the mass registration and Ghana card issuance exercise in the Greater Accra Region, from Monday, April 29, 2019.
The exercise is expected to end on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Professor Ken Attafuah, at a press conference in Accra Thursday, April 25, 2019, reports Caroline Boateng.
The Mass Registration exercise will in the Accra west area which includes Weija Gbawe, Ga West, Ga Central, Ga South and Ablekuma.
The registration time is from 7am to 5pm daily.
Primary requirements needed to enable one to register are
1. Passport (valid)
2. Birth Certificate.
Either qualifies one to register.
There will be Commissioners for Oath at the Registration Centres to take those without any of the above documents through a vouching process, according to the NIA.
Mandatory: Digital Address. Download Ghana Post GPS on to your phone and generate the address at the gate of your residence.
Secondary Requirements:-
1. Driver's License
2. Voter ID
3. SSNIT Card
4. Health Insurance
5. Tax Identification Number (TIN) (if you have)
6. House No. (If available)
Originals of all documents are needed.
The NIA has explained that if someone intends to use a birth certificate or passport, the same name will be used for the Ghana card, unless there is a gazette to prove otherwise.
Again, any change in name or date of birth should be supported by a gazette.
Eg. Marry Jones to Mrs. Marry Trump.
For Vouching, you need one family member who has already registered OR two people who have already registered. They must be present with their cards to support the registration.