GACL probes alleged cocaine smuggling at KIA

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2024 , 08:19

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has launched investigations into an alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilogrammes of a substance suspected to be cocaine through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Consequently, some staff of the company have been interdicted. The GACL, in a press statement, said the affected staff were relevant to the ongoing investigations.

Investigations

The GACL also in the statement said the investigations were being executed by relevant authorities at the KIA. "The attention of the Board and Management of GACL has been drawn to the Herald publication dated Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the above headline, ‘Cocaine smuggling at KIA’.

"Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilogrammes of a substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing," the statement said.

Swift measures

The release noted that the board and management, in line with GACL's internal administrative processes, had taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.

"Management has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding the facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State will be effected in line with existing protocols.

"Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders, to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure," it stated.