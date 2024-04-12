Citi FM hands over new health centre to Mepe

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 12 - 2024 , 08:34

Citi FM Foundation has handed over a health centre to the Mepe community in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region for effective healthcare delivery.

The foundation, with support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, spent GH¢1.5 million on the construction of the facility and the provision of four one-bedroom self-contained staff quarters to address the health needs of the people in the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage floods.

The floods destroyed the only Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound that served the people of Mepe. Mepe was the epicentre of the Volta River Authority dam spillage disaster which displaced over 10,000 people in North Tongu and more than 30,000 across eight districts in the lower part of the Volta Region.

Addressing a durbar at Mepe last Wednesday to hand over the facility, the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, said following the disaster, the media house, through its listeners and viewers mobilised and distributed relief items to the victims, and through its foundation, organised resources from its partners to construct shelters at Tokpo, Ada, Kpando and Bakpa.

He said the company received proposals from the Mepe Traditional Council and the Mepe Development Association (MDA) through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the district and the region, about the need for a health centre.

Mr Attah-Mensah said through the support of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the project was completed within two- and- half months after its commencement in January this year.

The President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti, said the health facility was a beacon of hope for those in need, a sanctuary for healing and a symbol of the collective resolve to build a better healthier future for the people of Mepe and the neighbouring communities.

He said beyond the physical infrastructure, the chamber would work with the relevant stakeholders, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Citi FM Foundation and the GHS to ensure the facility was equipped with modern hospital accessories to operate efficiently.

The chamber, Mr Mortoti disclosed, was supporting the MDA to construct two 10-unit toilet facilities at the cost of GH¢400,000 to address the sanitation needs of the community.

The Manklalo of Mepe, Togbe Korsi Nego VI and the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Chrysantus Kubio, took turns to commend the Citi FM Foundation and its partners for the provision of the health centre at Mepe which was a crucial step in addressing the grim situation of inadequate access to care, especially for pregnant mothers and young children.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the optimism that with the promised partnership from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the health centre would soon be expanded to complement the services of the Battor Catholic Hospital to cater to the primary healthcare needs of the over 60,000 residents in communities and towns around the area.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu, Divine Osborne Fenu, commended the management of Citi FM/Citi TV and the Ghana Chamber of Mines for the intervention.

