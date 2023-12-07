ECG begins exercise to address billing challenges in Eastern Region

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Dec - 07 - 2023 , 08:13

The General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in charge of the Eastern Region, Sariel Adobea Etwire, says the company has begun an exercise to address the billing challenges of customers in the region.

Code-named "fix the bill and pay the bill" Mrs Etwire said the exercise was to ensure that while customers regularly paid their bills, the company would also be addressing the challenges in its billing system.

The exercise, which began on November 6 and will end on December 11, she explained, was in response to several concerns raised by customers over wrong billing in the past few months.

Meter readers

Mrs Etwire who divulged this during a media briefing, said so far majority of the company’s staff had been deployed to the field and were being assisted by meter readers to check the readings on customer meters in the 14 ECG districts in the region.

The areas, she stated, were Koforidua, Akim Oda, Akwatia Asesewa, Asamankese, Begoro, Donkorkrom, Kibi, Kade, Mpraeso, Nkawkaw, New Abirem, Suhum and Akim Tafo.

She indicated that out of a customer population of 318,433, a total of 186,181 customers already had their meters read within three weeks, representing about 60 per cent.

She advised customers who had received estimated bills to contact the various districts offices within the region for redress, to enable them to pay their bills on time without any hindrance.

Mrs Etwire also assured customers of ECG's continued efforts to work to provide them with safe, reliable and quality power supply to promote the growth of the region.

Explaining the rationale of the exercise, she said by paying the bills and addressing the challenges of the billing system, the ECG would be able to rope in the needed revenue to buy more power for its customers.