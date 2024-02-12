Defect on KIA Terminal 3 ceiling being fixed

Repair works are ongoing at the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The works are being undertaken on some portions of the ceiling of the terminal for international traffic, which has developed some defects.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said management had identified the areas of Terminal 3 that had leakage marks on the ceilings and were working to resolve the issue.

Challenge

It said the challenge stemmed from condensation of air condition pipes, which had caused the pipes to drip onto the ceiling.

The statement said work had been scheduled in a way that would cause minimal inconvenience to their cherished passengers.

Observation

When the Daily Graphic visited the terminal last Saturday, it observed that work was ongoing in some areas of the departure hall, but it had not obstructed operations at the hall.

The area under renovation had also been clearly sealed off as part of the security and safety of staff and travellers.

Terminal 3

The Terminal Three (T3) of the KIA was opened to the air travelling public in 2018.

Designed for international traffic, the new terminal has five levels spread across an area of 45,000m².

It can process 1,250 passengers at peak times, has large retail and commercial areas, three business lounges, six fixed links and seven air bridges expandable to eight.

The iconic Terminal 3 at KIA has placed Ghana on top of Africa’s airport infrastructure evolution, making it a leading regional aviation hub for West Africa.

Constructed by Turkey’s Mapa Construction, the international terminal was designed by Arup, which provided comprehensive airport planning, as well as architectural design and engineering services for the terminal building’s contractor.

Focused on providing solutions driven by quality, safety and functionality, the designers worked on the concept design development, from concept stage to detailed design stages.

The US$250 million project, which began on October 30, 2015 and was completed on June 29, 2018, has six boarding bridges and seven links, expandable to eight in the future.