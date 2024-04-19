Cop dies in motorbike crash in Kumasi

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 19 - 2024 , 10:20

A police officer with the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi lost his life when he ran his motorbike into a stationary truck with registration number GM 445-13.

Advertisement

The policeman, whose name was not known at the time of going to press, was said to be chasing a motor traffic offender when the accident occurred at Kentikrono at about 3 p.m. last Wednesday.

He crushed into the parked truck and fell flat with his occiput hitting the ground and spluttering all over the place. He was said to have chased the traffic offender, who was said to have jumped a red light from Tech Junction to Kentikrono, where the accident occurred.

The traffic offender, who fell from his bike and got injured, was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be responding to treatment. A video from the scene showed the deceased lying in a supine position motionless, with his bike virtually under the truck.