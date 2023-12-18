Commemoration of International Migration Day: We must nurture talents of migrants — AMA CEO

Joshua Bediako Koomson Dec - 18 - 2023 , 05:49

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has said the nation must create an environment that nurtures the skills and talents of migrants to help unlock their transformative potential.

She said migrants possessed fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a determination to succeed against all odds and were, therefore, active contributors to the country’s economic, social and cultural development.

The chief executive added that more avenues for education, vocational training and entrepreneurship must be provided to ensure migrants thrived in the ever-evolving global landscape.

Mrs Sackey was speaking at an event to commemorate the International Migration Day (IMD) in Accra last Friday.

It was organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the EU.

The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 2000, to recognise the important contribution of migrants, while highlighting the challenges they face.

It also aims at celebrating migrants, advocate their rights and encourage the international community to work together to harness the power of migration.

Collaboration

Mrs Sackey called on stakeholders to prioritise issues of migrants, saying, “let us continue to embrace diversity, recognising that we build sustainable, dynamic and harmonious societies by collaborating with people from different backgrounds”.

As a multicultural city, full of ambition and aspirations, she said Accra owed much of its vibrancy to the dynamic cultures of individuals who had chosen to make the city their home.

“The day is a poignant reminder that we are united by our shared humanity and the myriad of talents and skills that each migrant contributes to our collective progress.

“As we are gathered here, we are mindful of the youth's role in the migration discourse, and it is our collective responsibility to empower them because they are our greatest asset,” she said.

Situation

The Chef de Mission of IOM Ghana, Fatou Ndiaye, said historically, migration in Ghana had been considered a livelihood coping mechanism, underscoring the complex nature of migration as a social phenomenon that needed to be managed for sustainable development.

She said it was in that light that the government launched the national coordinating mechanism (NCM) on migration to help coordinate the effective management of migration in the country by ensuring that migrants, especially the youth, were part of the solution.

Ms Ndiaye expressed appreciation to the government for the bold steps taken to manage migration through the implementation of a global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration (GCM).

She said the establishment of the NCM, the development of a national implementation plan for the GCM and the launch of a diaspora engagement policy were some palpable evidence of the giant strides the country had made to manage migration.

Impact

The Head of Governance Sector of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Anna Lixi, said migrants enriched the cultural tapestry of societies and contributed significantly to the social and economic development of nations.

She commended the chief executive of AMA for placing focus on the meaningful integration of migrants in the city.

Ms Lixi also expressed her appreciation to the long-standing and dedicated donor, the EU, for its support to the country over the years.