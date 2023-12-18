NSS expands biometric identity verification project

Daily Graphic Dec - 18 - 2023 , 05:43

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has started the implementation of the second phase of biometric verification deployment of its operations.

Over the past four years, the NSS has embarked on a digital transformation journey, successfully digitising 17 key processes so far to enhance operational efficiency and staff productivity.

It included the successful implementation of biometric identity verification across all 16 regions during the 2021/2022 deployment season.

The initiative, which was leveraging the Ghana Card, has been successful, preventing over 14,000 fraudulent attempts by unqualified personnel to register.

The system has been projected to yield up to $20 million in savings for the nation, reinforcing NSS's commitment to uphold high standards of integrity and fiscal responsibility.

The phase II of the project aims at expanding the coverage of the biometric service from 85 locations to 345 nationwide to strengthen the scheme's fiscal position and also make additional savings on its nominal monthly payroll.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited the headquarters of the NSS in Accra last year, commended management of the secretariat for the digital transformation agenda.

Collaboration

The Executive Director of the scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, said: "The success of our collaboration with our technology partners in phase I, has demonstrated the power of digital solutions in safeguarding NSS operations.”

“As we embark on phase II, we are poised to further fortify our stance against fraud and elevate operational efficiency to new heights.

“This initiative is not just a technological upgrade; it is a strategic investment in the future of NSS digitalisation,” he added.

The executive director said the secretariat was a vital institution committed to enhancing the efficiency of public service and the private sector in the country.