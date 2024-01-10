Coconut Grove Hotel rewards hardworking staff

Beatrice Laryea Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:58

The management of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Accra has honoured outstanding workers at the hotel’s annual end-of-year awards and dinner dance.

The fun-packed event, held last Friday at the hotel, was interlaced with music and dance which saw the enthusiastic guests dancing throughout the ceremony.

In attendance were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, his wife Yvonne Nduom, who is also the Senior Vice-President of GN, and the Vice-President of the group, Dr Kweku Ndoum, also with his wife.

Best Worker Award

A 35-year-old culinary staff, Vida Aku, was adjudged the Overall Best Worker for last year.

She also won the Best Worker award for February and July in the year under review before she was crowned the Overall Best Worker on the night.

A citation accompanying the award said she had performed exceptionally well barely a year after she joined the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel.

Ms Aku received GH¢3,000 cash prize, a citation and two nights all expenses paid trip for two persons at a hotel.

“I never dreamt of winning this award because it’s been only a year since I joined the hotel but not knowing the managers are monitoring my efforts.

I give glory to God because it is

His will that I should be recognised this evening,” the best worker said after her award.

A Front Office Executive, Sandra Asanuwah Amoah, emerged as the Overall Best Worker runner-up, while Daniel Osei-Wusu of the Purchasing Department took the Best Worker second-runner-up.

For their rewards, Ms Amoah received GH¢2,000, while Mr Osei-Wusu took home GH¢1,500.

They each received a citation and a one-night all-paid trip for two persons at a destination hotel.

Those nominated for the Monthly Best Worker Awards also received undisclosed amounts and certificates of recognition.

The selection of winners was based on the recommendation of the managers of the various units.

The General Manager of the hotel, Raphael Ayitey, indicated that the hotel would continue to recognise and reward hard work to motivate staff to live up to the best of their God-given potential.

“This award ceremony is an important one on our calendar and the owners, Dr and Mrs Nduom, through the managers, to ensure that on a monthly basis, we show appreciation to the best worker and celebrate the overall best worker at the end of the year,” he said.

25th anniversary

Mr Ayitey stated that the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Accra, would turn 25 years old in October this year and that a refurbishment exercise, training and capacity building of staff, customer appreciation and charity works were part of the activities lined up to mark the anniversary.

“For the 25th anniversary, our initial plan is to further improve the productivity of all staff so we have initiated training exercises for everyone to go through for the renewal of mind and purpose,” he explained.

“We are projecting the country Ghana and hospitality so it is very critical that our staff are sharp and up to the task so that training is going on,” Mr Ayitey added.

e expressed appreciation to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), utility and security companies, as well as their patrons who had played diverse roles in bringing the hotel this far.