Chief Imam, peace ambassador donate to dam spillage victims

Daily Graphic Nov - 23 - 2023 , 10:48

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the National Peace Ambassador, Clemence Gyato, have donated relief items to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims in the North Tongu District.

The donation, which comprised diverse essential items, including rice, water, clothing, footwear and hygiene supplies was valued at more than GH₵300,000.

Additionally, a sum of GH₵70,000 was offered to aid in alleviating the immediate needs of the affected individuals and families.

The visit to the Agbetikpo camp, housing approximately 1,200 displaced individuals among the 12,000 affected, showcased solidarity and compassion in the wake of the crisis.

Support

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Sharubutu emphasised the significance of communal support during adversity, extending prayers and words of encouragement to the affected individuals.

He expressed empathy and reassured the victims that hardship could pave the way for eventual solace.

The National Peace Ambassador, Clemence Gyato, commended the Chief Imam's enduring commitment to peace-building, reflecting on their joint efforts in past reconciliation endeavours.

The items



He underscored the importance of maintaining peace, particularly during challenging times, urging the youth to avoid actions that could disrupt communal harmony.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the victims, highlighting the substantial impact of the calamity, with more than 1,500 houses damaged and 21 camps established to shelter the displaced.

Region’s needs

Recognising the overwhelming support and benevolence shown, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the unity and compassion exhibited by Ghanaians, particularly praising the Chief Imam's understanding of the region's needs.

Promising accountability for the received aid, Mr Ablakwa pledged equitable distribution among the remaining camps, ensuring no one was neglected in the recovery process.

The Chief Imam's unwavering support and generosity resonate deeply with the affected populace, signifying a beacon of hope amid their trials.

The donation not only addresses immediate necessities but also signifies a collective commitment towards rebuilding lives shattered by the dam spillage disaster.