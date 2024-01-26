Build healthy social connections for better emotional well-being — Senior Psychologist

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jan - 26 - 2024 , 09:19

Ghanaians have been encouraged to build healthy social connections to improve their emotional and physical well-being and reduce trauma-related psychopathology.

This is because positive social connections could enhance resilience to stress and decrease the functional consequences of trauma-induced disorders.

A Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Joseph Osafo Adu, who gave the advice, explained that the extent to which people engaged in their social world was central to their survival, while people with no social connections were more likely to develop lower self-esteem and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Rev. Prof. Adu was speaking yesterday at the opening of a two-day Trauma Healing Community of Practice Conference in Accra.

Organised by the Bible Society of Ghana, the event — which is on the theme: “Strength from Weakness: The Path to Resilience,” — seeks to, among other things, bring together people involved in trauma healing for encouragement, prayer, sharing of new ideas and problem solving.

Seek support

“Seek support from others, don’t keep things to yourself, share your problems with friends, family and even therapists because seeking support will help you develop resilience by gaining different perspectives and insight,” Rev. Prof. Adu said.

According to research, 20 per cent of people between the ages of 14 and 22 had once in their lifetime attempted suicide.

Although people were facing issues such as abuses, crime, cyber bullying, witchcraft accusations, discrimination and many others, he said they should find a way to develop a positive outlook and reinterpret their negative experiences.

“Don’t be too quick to reframe your challenges in life as diabolical interventions because sometimes, the challenges confronting us in life may have redemptive value.

So talk to yourself, remain calm and adopt a growth mindset and believe that challenges and setbacks are opportunities for growth and learning,” Rev. Prof Adu stated.

Self-care

He said people must engage in self-care activities such as exercising, eating a healthy diet and relaxation and also set realistic goals for themselves.

He said they must also adapt to challenges and find solutions to improve their skills.

That, he said, would involve critical thinking and seeking help when needed.

He also said people must practise self-reflection by taking time to reflect on their own experiences.

Bond of strength

The General Secretary of the Bible Society, Rev. Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, said the gathering represented a bond of strength from church leaders, professionals who stood as pillars of support guiding the congregations and communities through their storms of life.

He said the days ahead were going to be vibrant, filled with sharing of experiences.

“We will delve into the complexities of trauma, share best practices in facilitating, healing and engage in conversations that spark hope and illuminate pathways to resilience”.

He said the theme for the programme meant the participants must recognise that the cracks in their hearts and the “scars etched by grief and loss” were not weaknesses, but testaments to their resilience.

“In those vulnerabilities, you could find the courage to face darkness, the wisdom to navigate brokenness and the strength to rise and transform into pillars of hope for themselves and for the world,” Rev. Dr Addo Jnr intimated.