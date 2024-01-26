SEND Ghana urges govt to intensify support for quality education for all Ghanaian children

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jan - 26 - 2024 , 09:18

SEND Ghana, an advocacy group has urged the Ministry of Education and partners to reevaluate educational priorities for a balanced and comprehensive approach across all levels of the education system.

It said the overconcentration of efforts on senior high education at the expense of basic education was a worry which needed to be looked at and must be guided by the principle of “leaving no one behind”.

This was contained in a statement issued by SEND Ghana on January 24, 2024, to commemorate the 6th International Day for Education.

Held on the theme: “Learning for lasting peace”, the celebration urges stakeholders to pause and reflect on things and events that disrupt education for many school-going children around the world.

SEND Ghana said despite commendable strides in advancing education in Ghana, it was important to acknowledge and confront the challenges impacting access to and quality of education for children in the country.

By recognising these challenges, it said, Ghana can work towards implementing targeted interventions that address the specific needs, contributing to a more inclusive and effective education system in Ghana.

The advocacy group said basic education forms the crucial groundwork for a student's academic journey, providing essential skills and knowledge that lay the foundation for advanced learning and that the unbalanced focus risks undermining the importance of nurturing a strong educational base.

“Currently, basic schools across the nation face challenges such as a lack of reading materials, furniture, and essential infrastructure.

Approximately 4,000 primary schools are without Junior High School facilities, and over 5,000 basic schools are sheltered under trees, sheds, and dilapidated structures; thus, exacerbating the educational challenges faced by these young learners” .

“We urge redirecting attention to address the needs of basic education, ensuring resources are allocated equally across all levels, contributing to a more robust and equitable educational system. The government must respond to collective calls from Parliament and civil society to address this critical situation by unlocking necessary resources through the expansion and uncapping of the GETFund” it stated.

SEND Ghana urged the government to prioritise and invest in improving the learning environment for students adding that currently, the budget allocation for the education sector in Ghana falls below recommended standards, with only GH₵32.7 billion allocated from the projected government expenditure of GH₵226 billion, representing 14.5 per cent.

The allocation it described as lower than the 2023 sub-Saharan African average of 15.5 per cent and falls below the UNESCO member-states commitment to allocate a minimum of 20 per cent to education.

It therefore called on the government to make available resources such as learning materials to enhance the learning experience for children saying the low budget allocation poses significant challenges in addressing the diverse needs of the education sector, hindering initiatives aimed at enhancing educational quality and accessibility for all.

“The government of Ghana must take steps to reassess and increase budgetary allocations to education, aligning them with international benchmarks, and ensuring that every child has access to quality education. As Ghana's economy continues to thrive, education must remain a priority. SEND Ghana is by this statement calling all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the private sector, to work collaboratively in addressing the challenges facing our educational system. Let us seize this International Day for Education as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to providing inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all” it stated.