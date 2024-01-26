Adaklu-Kodzobi Ando, a community of high hopes

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 26 - 2024 , 09:06

Although Adaklu-Kodzobi Ando in the Adaklu District in the Volta Region has been in existence since 1948, the community has over the years maintained a modest population of close to 1,000.

The community is located strategically, very close to the Ho Technical University, and the University of Health and Allied Sciences at Sokode-Etoe.

What used to be a walking distance between Adaklu-Kodzobi Ando and Ho has now been bridged to few minutes ride by taxi and motorcycles.

The community is also known for the prevalent peace and high standard of cleanliness.

“We do picking and community clean-up regularly to maintain a high standard of hygiene, said Prosper Abotsi, a community spokesman.

Meanwhile, the community is known as a no-go-area for thieves and other criminals because the culprits never find their way out, and no one sees them again anywhere.

The people cultivate yam, pepper, plantain, maize, groundnut and other crops bountifully and sell them in the Ho Central Market.

Recreational activities

Their recreational activities include borborbor dance and football. Soccer Show Boys and Golden Warrior are the two local football clubs.

The nearby Community Health-Based Planning Services compound (CHPS compound) at the nearby main town Kodzobi takes care of the health needs of the people.

Meanwhile, some workers in Ho have rented rooms in Adaklu-Kodzobi Ando to take advantage of the serenity, security, and the friendly nature of the people.

The people attach great value to information on national development issues, and so there is a public address system at a vantage location.

The village square is also kept clean in readiness for emergency and other meetings, all the time.

For many years, however, one thing which was conspicuously absent in a town which has potable water and electricity was an official government building.

The closest to any such thing was the shaky wooden shed of the District Assembly Primary School.

Sadly, that structure was carried away by a rainstorm in early 2023. Later it was replaced with a pavilion.

That, notwithstanding, the children continued going to school with great zeal and enthusiasm.

It was, therefore, a day of great joy and excitement last Thursday when the Adaklu District Chief Executive, Juliana Kpedekpo cut the sod for a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, to be completed in June this year.

“This tells you Adaklu occupies a very special place in the heart of the government,” Ms Kpedekpo said as she performed the ceremony.

She gave an assurance that the school block marked the beginning of the provision of many good development tidings for the community.

The DCE entreated parents to support the education of their children with utmost seriousness.

The head teacher, Adwoa Dede Cobbina, expressed gratitude for the school project which she described as a dream-come-true.

She said the school which now had a total enrolment of 77 in the kindergarten and primary classes one to five, would commence class six next academic year.

She expressed the hope that furniture, textbooks, teaching and learning materials would be supplied to the school immediately after the project, to raise education to higher standards in the community.

The school project will not only relieve some of the children in the community from walking to Ho for their lessons, but it will definitely lead to an increase in enrolment at the local school and raise the social status of the community to greater heights.

It is also hoped that the road from Ho to the community would be tarred to enhance the economic activities of Adaklu-Kodzobi Ando.