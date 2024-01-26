Birim South District gets 4 projects

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jan - 26 - 2024 , 07:55

Separate sods have been cut for the construction of four projects at Akyem Swedru and Akyem Aduasa in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

The projects are a 12-unit one storey boys dormitory block for the Akim Swedru Senior High School (AKISS), a semi-detached nurses bungalow, a 12-seater water closet public place of convenience and a rehabilitation centre at Akyem Aduasa.

The four projects are being financed by the District Assemblies Common Fund through the efforts of the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.

An Accra-based contractor, DERKAK Construction Company Limited, is working on the four projects.

Cutting the sod for the commencement of work at AKISS, Joseph Mensah, who represented Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, said the project was in response to an appeal the management of the school made to the benefactor recently to help find a solution to the accommodation problem facing the school in view of the high enrolment.

Donation

He said Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is an old student of the school, in November 2023, donated 200 bunk metal beds, 400 student mattresses, large number of library books and a colour television set to the institution.

Besides, Mr Mensah said Mr Kwaning-Bosompem in 1998 financed the construction of a fence around the girls dormitory block, renovated the administration block in 2022 before the celebration of the school's 50th anniversary, as well as reroofed the boys dormitory block and some staff bungalows destroyed by a rainstorm.

He advised the school management, staff and students to take proper care of the facility for it to last long.

The Headmaster of AKISS, Eric Afari Agyapong, on behalf of the management, staff and students of the school, thanked Mr Kwaning-Bosompem for his commitment to the development of the institution.

He, however, appealed to other old students, well-to-do individuals and non-governmental organisations to help provide the school with a sick bay, an information communication technology (ICT) centre and more bungalows for staff.

The Project Manager of DERKAK Construction Company Limited, Emmanuel Takli, promised to complete all the four projects on schedule.