Ambulance case: Court releases former Chief Director’s passport

Justice Agbenorsi & Diana Mensah Jan - 26 - 2024 , 07:53

One of the accused persons in the trial of former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, over an ambulance deal has been released to receive medical treatment outside the country.

The accused, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr Sylvester Anemana, who is facing charges with Dr Forson and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, has been seriously ill since the trial started in 2022.

His passport, which was in the court’s custody as part of his bail conditions, was released by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Borwe, following an application by his lawyers.

The case has been adjourned to January 30 this year for Mr Jakpa to open his defence.

Video link

The judge said the court would obtain a warrant from the Chief Justice to allow Dr Anemana, or any of his witnesses to testify via a video link if need be.

Before making orders for the release of the passport, the trial judge explained to Dr Anemana’s sureties, the legal implication and liabilities if the accused failed to show up after the medical treatment.

If the sureties are unable to produce Dr Anemana after his treatment and release from hospital, the three would be made to pay the GH¢ 1 million bail granted to the accused in January 2022.

Per Section 104 of the Criminal Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), if the three sureties are unable to pay the GH¢1 million bail sum, the court can order the sale of their properties to recover the amount.

Not guilty

The three accused persons have been charged for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for Ghana between 2014 and 2016.

They have, however, pleaded not guilty to five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

Per the A-G’s facts accompanying the charge sheet, in 2009, while delivering the State of the Nation Address, the then President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, indicated that new ambulances would be purchased to expand the operations of the National Ambulance Service.

Jakpa, who is a local representative of Big Sea General Trading Ltd, a company based in Dubai, subsequently approached the Ministry of Health with a proposal that he had arranged for finance from Stanbic Bank for the supply of 200 ambulances to the government.

Parliament approved the financing agreement between the government and Stanbic Bank.

According to the facts, on November 19, 2012, Dr Anemana wrote to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) seeking approval to engage Big Sea through single sourcing for the supply of the 200 ambulances.

The facts added that on August 7, 2014, Dr Forson wrote to the Bank of Ghana for Letters of Credit covering €3.95 million for the supply of 50 ambulances in favour of Big Sea.

The Letters of Credit were accordingly released to Big Sea.