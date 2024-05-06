Brig. Nunoo-Mensah laments country’s harsh economic conditions

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 06 - 2024 , 09:26

A former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (retd), has expressed worry over the prevailing economic hardship, stating that things are getting worse in the country with no hope in sight.

“I get sad these days because Ghana is not moving forward, and we don’t have people with courage to speak the truth. Currently, the country is going down the hill but we also have people who find it difficult to accept this reality.

“The country has experienced some hard times in the past but what is happening now is worst,” he said this in Accra last Tuesday during a book launch in his honour. Titled “A Legacy of Service to Humanity,” and written by Korletey Jorbua Obuadey, the 45-page book delves into the life of the former CDS, his humanitarian works and the exemplary life he has lived.

Sacrifices

Brig. Nunoo-Mensah (retd) said there were great heroes who made lots of sacrifices to make sure the country excelled in the past. In recent times, however, he said, the leaders of the country were “interested in their pocket rather than the future of the country.”

“Some years back, Ghanaians were excelling in every aspect, including the military, sports and others. A lot of great men sacrificed to make sure that Ghana excelled but what do we see now? Everything is in a mess,” he said.

“Now when you go to the airport, you see a lot of youths running away to different countries and I ask myself, what do those countries have that Ghana doesn’t? We have everything but we can’t manage them well. We can’t even grow enough food to feed ourselves,” he added.

The former CDS noted that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had ruled the country for so many years but could not point to any achievement.

He said he feared that the way things were going, people might become very desperate and that would disturb the peace of the country.

Exemplary life

A founder member of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, encouraged young leaders to purchase the book and learn about the exemplary life Brig. Nunoo-Mensah had led.

From a humble background, he said, Brig. Nunoo-Mensah worked his way out to get the top of the military command.

“His service, both in the military and the public was exceptional. For those of us who were in the military with him, we know the impact he made and we can write a whole book about him and it will still not be enough,” Dr Tamakloe said.