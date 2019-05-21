Bono East NPP elects executives

Delegates of the Bono East New Patriotic Party (NPP) have successfully elected their regional executives at a special delegates congress held at Jema in the Kintampo South District
.
There was however no contest for the regional chairman and Nasara Coordinator positions since Mr Thomas Adu Appiah and Alhaji Adamu Mohammed who were the respective Chairman and Nasara Coordinator for the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region constitutionally occupied those two positions.
The First Vice chairman race was between four stalwarts of the party but Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed emerged the winner with 110 votes as against his closest contender, Stephen Appiagyei Donkor, who had 67 votes.
Nana Sekyere Boateng, a private legal practitioner, won the Second Vice Chairman position with 82 votes, beating three others in the race while David Boakye also polled 117 votes to become the regional secretary.
Seidu Mahama garnered 68 votes in the closely contested Assistant Secretary position by beating three others while Musah Suleimana was voted as the regional organiser with Daniel Owiredu beating five others to become the Regional Youth Organiser.
While Madam Sophia Danso beat three others with 80 votes to get elected as the Regional Women's Organiser, Madam Martha Baffo Boahemaa got 129 votes to beat her only contender, Amo Berma Suleimana who had 57 votes, to become the regional treasurer of the party.
True reflection
Speaking after the election, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Thomas Adu Appiah, described the results as a true reflection of the expectation of the rank and file of the party.
"The delegates have elected credible, competent and committed members of the party who have served the party at the constituency level over the years", he stated.
A Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, commended the delegates for their comportment during the exercise.
He appealed to the losing candidates to consider the exercise as a family affair and support the elected executives to win seats being occupied by the NDC in the region during the 2020 general election.
Ahafo Region
Meanwhile, delegates of the party in the Ahafo Region elected Mr Francis Osei, popularly called Chairman Jerry, as the Regional Chairman while Mr Gausu Mohammed was elected as the Regional Secretary.
Mr David Adu Boateng got the nod to become the Regional Youth Organiser while Madam Adwoa Fosu got elected as the Regional Women's Organiser.