Bawumia, First Lady, ex-Presidents mourn with Dr. Agyepong

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, joined mourners at the forecourt of the State House, Accra on Saturday for the funeral and burial rites of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, the late father of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Joseph Siaw Agyepong.
Former Presidents, John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor were equally present to commiserate with the Agyepong family.
Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong died in June 2022, aged 98.
By 5:00 a.m., the funeral grounds had been flooded by hundreds of mourners from across the country.
Among the mourners were the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Opare, high ranking government officials, MPs, members of the diplomatic community and many others from across the political spectrum.
Also in attendance were some chiefs and queen mothers, the clergy and other sympathisers.
In a pre-burial sermon, Apostle Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Kumi-Woode said from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, death marked the end of man’s journey on planet earth.
He stressed that for those in the Lord, death was just the beginning of “joy and hope,” but added that pain and misery will be the portion of those who do not know God.
Early Life
Opanyin Agyepong was born on the 7th of June, 1924 in Banka in the Eastern Region of Ghana to Opanyin Kwaku Kissi (aka Kwaku Nyame) and Obaapanyin Yaa Anumwah both natives and members of the Obo Aduana Clan.
Education
For his education, Opanyin Agyepong enrolled in Obo Government School in 1934 to acquire elementary education. He exited the formal school system at Standard Seven.
He did not continue his formal education beyond Standard Seven due to multiplicity of factors such as his burning desire to manage his own affairs and engage in entrepreneurship.
With this background preparation, Samuel Agyepong ventured into work.