Ayeboafoh retains position as Volta Division GMA chairman

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 05 - 2024 , 11:23

The Chairman of the Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr (Med) Kwaku Appiagyei Boadu Ayeboafoh, has maintained his position following the association’s biennial election of new executives last Saturday (March 2).

Dr (Med) Ayeboafoh, a medical officer at the Volta Regional Hospital in Hohoe polled 97 per cent of the 134 votes cast to lead the regional GMA for another two-year term.

During the election, Dr (Med) Kwame Agyekum was elected as Vice Chairman, while Dr (Med) Julius Patamia was elected Divisional Secretary.

The other elected executives are Dr (Med) Emmanuel Banini, Assistant Divisional Secretary; Dr (Med) Jonathan Paa-Kow Quansah, Treasurer; Dr (Med) Sefakor Adinyira, Female Executive Member; and Dr (Med) Simon Kwadwo Barima Bawuah, Male Executive Member.

1 District, 1 Doctor

In an interview before their swearing-in ceremony, Dr (Med) Ayeboafoh said the Volta Division of the GMA would continue to pursue its One district, One doctor, initiative which took off last year with great zeal and enthusiasm.

So far, he said the association had arranged for a doctor each to be posted to the Adaklu, and Guan districts.

“For now, Anloga, Afadzato South, Ho West, Akatsi North, and Krachi Nchumuru do not have doctors, but we will continue to pursue that plan to ensure that each area has access to a medical doctor through our initiative of one district, one doctor,” he stated.

He explained that the association’s firm stance to have doctors posted to all districts was also to reduce the number of referral cases to the bigger health facilities in the region.

The Volta Division Chairman of the GMA said the association had an incentive package of GH¢1,300 per month for doctors who accepted a posting to deprived areas for one year.

Also, they would be sponsored to do management courses at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to build their capacity, Dr (Med) Ayeboafoh added.

Meanwhile, he announced the division had bought a 245-acre land in Ho for a housing project for doctors.

Service to humanity

The National Chairman of the GMA, Dr (Med) Frank Siriboe, who swore the new regional executives into office, reminded them that their duty call was service to humanity.

He said the association would honour its heroes and added that the welfare of its members would always rank high on its agenda.

M15 Initiative Awards

The swearing-in coincided with the ‘M15 Initiative Awards’ ceremony of the Volta Division of the GMA during which more than 30 doctors who served in the region for 15 years and more were honoured.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, paid glowing tribute to the Volta Division of the GMA for the immense assistance it gave victims of the recent floods in the area, saying: “With your support, no one died in the disaster.”

He gave an assurance that he would throw his weight behind the association’s efforts to post doctors to deprived communities.

mong those honoured was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HRH), Dr (Med) John Tampouri, who had served in the region for three decades.