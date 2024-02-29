Anti-gay Bill: We’re ready for you in court – Foh Amoaning

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Feb - 29 - 2024 , 16:49

Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, stated that they are prepared to face opponents of the anti-gay bill in court.

In a radio interview with Accra-based 3FM on Thursday, February 29, Mr. Foh Amoaning said opponents of the bill would not be able to engage in propaganda in court.

His remarks came in response to Professor Audrey Gadzepko, the Board Chair for the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, who stated that they would seek redress in the Supreme Court since the current state of the bill violates human rights.

The legislation, which prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country, was unanimously passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after three readings since its introduction.

If assented to by the President, the anti-LGBTQ bill will impose sanctions on willful promotion and engagement in LGBTQ activities in the country.

The bill prescribes a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of three years for individuals caught in the act of same-sex activities.

Moreover, individuals found guilty of willful promotion, advocacy, or funding of LGBTQ activities will face a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years imprisonment upon conviction.

Mr. Foh Amoaning expressed satisfaction that the bill has been passed by parliament, stating, “Once a society decides that this sort of behaviour is something we don’t like and therefore we are criminalizing it, you cannot promote it. Otherwise, you will be committing a crime, you are abetting, you are preparing, you are assisting, all of which are offences under the law.

“They say they are going to court, the law school is very close to Supreme Court, and we are waiting for Audrey Gadzekpo. In the Supreme Court, she won’t get the opportunity to preach propaganda, the court will examine the evidence, we will present graphic evidence, we will demonstrate the sexual activities they engage in. So, Audrey, get ready, we are going to expose all these things, don’t think you are coming to court to talk about human rights, civil rights, no. In the court of law, we will prove the facts and the court will see what you are doing to Ghanaian children,” he stated.