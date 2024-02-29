Next article: Anti-gay Bill: We’re ready for you in court – Foh Amoaning

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke

Graphic Online Feb - 29 - 2024 , 21:02

New research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that using cannabis, regardless of the method – either by smoking, eating or vaping it – may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Lead study author Dr. Abra Jeffers, a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, highlighted the growing use of cannabis and the lack of awareness regarding its potential cardiovascular risks.

"Despite common use, little is known about the risks of cannabis use and, in particular, the cardiovascular disease risks," she stated.

The study analyzed survey data from over 400,000 U.S. adults between 2016 and 2020, investigating the association between cannabis use and self-reported cardiovascular outcomes.

Results showed that any marijuana use was linked to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, with daily users having the highest odds.

Dr. Robert L. Page II, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of healthcare practitioners addressing cannabis use with patients.

"As cannabis use continues to grow in legality and access across the U.S., practitioners and clinicians need to remember to assess cannabis use at each patient encounter," he remarked.