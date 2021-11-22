Anglogold Ashanti supports breast, prostate cancer project

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), a mining company, has presented a cheque for GH¢37,706 to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) towards breast and prostate cancer research and treatment.
It followed individual staff voluntary contributions under the code name: "Boobs and Balls."
The gesture formed part of the AGA's sustainable development strategy to continually contribute to the health and wellbeing of the people of Obuasi and the nation at large.
The Human Resource Information Systems Officer of AGA, Ms. Susana Ndede, said the donation was to contribute towards early detection and treatment of such cancers.
Ms. Ndede presented the cheque on behalf of the staff and called for national support towards finding a permanent solution to breast and prostate cancers.
She pleaded with Ghanaians to live "a well-regulated lifestyle" so as not to fall victim to the cancers, adding that reporting to the hospital early could help save lives.
Research centre
A Senior Research fellow of the KCCR, Dr. Augustina Angelina Sylverken, expressed appreciation to AGA, saying that the fund would assist in the procurement of equipment and molecular facilities to undertake more research into the two diseases.
She stated that although efforts had been made to deal with prostate and breast cancers, there was still more work to be done.
Dr. Sylverken called for the establishment of more research facilities across the country to meet the needs of the communities with respect to breast and prostate cancers.