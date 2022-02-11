Adapt to new policies - Rev. Dr. Madjitey tells teachers

The Chief Executive Officer for Jomadj International Ministries, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Joyce Orleans Madjitey, has urged teachers to adjust and adapt to new policies in order to help the younger generation.
She explained that the educational system, which was the fundamental driver of the economy, had been plagued with series of political interferences, which had brought some challenges.
The challenges, she said, should encourage them to be proactive and think outside the box.
"Thinking outside the box should be aimed at going an extra mile so as to have an impact on your learner's ability to reach their highest potential, so their impact can be translated into key indicators of socio-economic development".
Speaking on the theme: "The role of the 21st Century teacher in accelerating socio-economic development", Rev. Dr. Madjitey further urged teachers to add value to their work, saying that their market value would go high and they would be able to access good healthcare, good education, quality housing and all goodies life had to offer.
She stated this at the maiden edition of the Ledzokuku Municipal Education Best Teacher/Worker awards ceremony held in Accra.
Awards
The award was given to seven teachers and non-teaching staff.
Eleven others who had in one way or the other contributed to the development of the educational system in the municipality received special awards.
Ms. Ophelia Asheley Sowah, a 49-year-old Ga language teacher at the Teshie Aboma Presby School, who emerged the Overall Best Teacher in the municipality, went home with a 43-inch LED television and a four-inch burner cooker.
Ms. Alice Mbeah, a Kindergarten (KG) teacher at the Mantse Presbytarian Primary KG, took the Overall Best KG teacher award and went home with a chest freezer.
For the primary category, Mr. Samuel Bimpong, who was the first prize winner for the category, took home a chest freezer, while Ms. Marcellina B. Nwankan and Love A.
Amenyah took home a burner gas cooker and a 32-inch television as the second and third prize winners, respectively.
Ms. Bridget Blege took home a chest freezer as the Overall Best Junior High School Teacher category.
For the senior high school category, Ms. Elizabeth A. Boante and Ms. Comfort Donkor took home the first and second prizes respectively, with both receiving a chest freezer each.
Assurance
The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Mr. Mordecai Quarshie, assured the teachers that the assembly would continue to offer the needed support and assistance to help them work effectively.
"We will intensify our collaboration with stakeholders to support education delivery in the Ledzokuku municipality," he said, adding that the government was putting measures in place to improve the standard of living of teachers in the municipality.
Commendation
The Regional Director of the Education Directorate, Ms. Monica Ankrah, in her speech commended the recipients of the awards, especially the overall best teacher for the municipality, Ms. Sowah, for the hard work and dedication over the past years and especially during the COVID-19 period.
Ms. Sowah in an interview with the Daily Graphic expressed her joy in receiving the award.
“It means a lot to me and I know it will serve as an example to all language teachers to do their very best wherever they find themselves,” she said.
The Member of Parliament for the municipality, Mr. Ben Ayiku Nateh, said it was imperative that teachers were acknowledged for their efforts, especially since their workload had increased.