54 Doctors from Family Health Medical School begin housemanship

Fifty-four new doctors trained at the country’s Premier Private Medical School - Family Health Medical School (FHMS) -have been posted to various hospitals in the country to begin their mandatory two-year housemanship.
The doctors formed part of the 454 doctors inducted by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) from various institutions, in February, this year.
Housemanship is an important aspect of Medical and Dental training, where the new doctor acquires the most basic, but crucial, clinical skills to establish a foundation for building a career in the medical/dental profession.
Among other things, the new doctors will be assigned to Consultant/Specialist or the Resident/Medical Officer of a team.
They would perform basic clinical roles such as prescribing medications, giving medical advice to patients, and assisting in surgical operations.
Stations
A statement from the FHMS said in the Greater Accra Region, 21 of the doctors were posted to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, 11 to the 37 Military Hospital, four to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and two to the Tema General Hospital.
Five doctors were posted to the Koforidua Government Hospital in the Eastern Region, four to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, and three to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.
In the Ashanti Region, two were sent to the Kumasi South Hospital, while the Central Regional Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital had a doctor each.