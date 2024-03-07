3 Communities get Japan grant for CHPS Compounds

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 07 - 2024 , 07:00

The Embassy of Japan has awarded grants totalling $210,031 to three beneficiary institutions to support the construction of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.

The beneficiaries will receive $70,000, $70,184 and $69,847 respectively.

Consequently, the embassy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the beneficiaries - Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorate in the Eastern Region, Grameen Ghana, a not-for-profit organisation and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly in the Upper West Region for the implementation of the project.

GGHSP

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, at the signing ceremony, emphasised his government's commitment to addressing human security challenges through initiatives like the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP).

He commended the selected institutions for their dedication and noted the competitive nature of the selection process.

“The GGHSP receives numerous applications every year, making it very competitive and so for you to be selected shows the dedication and commitment you put into your application and your efforts have been rewarded,” he stated.

Crucial support

The District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa highlighted the significance of the CHPS compound in addressing the district's lack of essential social amenities.

He stressed the importance of the project in supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, particularly in providing maternal care to communities like Kenkellen.

“This grant is crucial as the people of Kenkellen and its adjoining communities, especially pregnant women, would no longer have to seek maternal care at other health facilities outside the community,” he stated.

Quality healthcare

The Executive Director of Grameen Ghana, Mohammed A. Adams, expressed confidence in the project's ability to enhance access to quality healthcare for over 8,000 Kpalgun community members in the Northern Region.

He anticipated positive economic impacts, especially for women, by reducing the time and resources spent on travelling to distant health facilities.

“We are certain, without any doubt, that the project will greatly have an impact on the economic well-being of the people, especially women, as it will relieve them of the time and scarce resources they usually spend to travel to the district capital for health services,” he added.

Gratitude

The Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Services at Lower Manya Krobo, Dr James Atampiiga Avoka , expressed his appreciation by recognising its significance in improving healthcare access for residents of Tsledom.

He emphasised the transformative potential of the CHPS compound, envisioning it as a symbol of hope and progress for future generations.

Dr Avoka pledged to supervise the timely completion of the project to benefit the community.

“We pledge to responsibly and effectively utilise this grant, ensuring that every dollar is directed towards constructing the CHPS compound at Sledom Community, completing the project on time and within budget, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence,” he added.