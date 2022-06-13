2022 Seed, Agro Input Fair ends in Wa

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has called on farmers to embrace the government’s flagship programmes to revive the agricultural sector in order to improve the economy.
He said the government was putting measures in place to revamp the agriculture sector to support economic growth through increased investment and the implementation of the programmes including the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development.
Those, he said, could only succeed with the provision of quality services ranging from input supply, seeds production and agriculture leasing services.
Agro exhibition
Dr Bin Salih made the call at the end of a two-day seed and agro-input fair to herald this year’s farming season in Wa in the Upper West Region.
The exhibitors at the seed and agro-input fair showcased improved seeds, agricultural input and machinery, which would be available to be accessed by farmers for their activities.
Participants in the fair included farmers, seed companies, agro-input dealers, farm equipment and machinery dealers and all those in the agriculture supply chain.
Funded by the European Union in Ghana Agricultural Programme (EUGAP), in collaboration with the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG), it was on the theme: “Strengthening the Ghana seed system to enhance quality seed delivery”.
With the farming season setting in, the minister said the region had huge agricultural potential, which, when harnessed, could lead to improving the quality of lives of the people and promote production.
He expressed satisfaction with the fair, which, according to statistics, had the highest subscription under the PFJ.
Good seeds
The Deputy Head of Mission at the European Union, Pieter Smidt Van Gelder, said farmers needed good seeds and inputs to increase their yields.
That, he explained, was why since 2017, EUGAP had been supporting the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to provide about 61,000 farmers with quality standard seeds, agro-inputs and good agronomic practices leading to the attainment of an average increase in yield of 87 per cent.
“As for access to credit, 2,739 farmers with women constituting 66 per cent have benefited from the EUGAP Input Revolving Fund to buy seeds and fertiliser.
“Timely access to quality inputs and services is a basic yet crucial requirement”, he said.