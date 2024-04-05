20 American volunteers begin work in the country

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:29

Twenty American professionals who have volunteered to serve in Ghana under the US Peace Corps programme have been sworn in to start work in various parts of the country.

The volunteers are to serve in the health and agriculture sectors, particularly in deprived areas for two years. As part of the programme, the volunteers underwent a three-month pre-service capacity building to facilitate their work and also enable them to integrate better into communities they will be serving in.

They were trained in policies of peace corps, oral skills in local languages, culture and pre-requisite technical skills in their respective fields of work. They will work side by side with local communities to address critical needs and foster sustainable development in the agricultural and health sectors.

Partnership

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, said the initiative had strengthened the bond between the two countries over the years. She said for more than 65 years, US and Ghana had cultivated and maintained a strong partnership through the peace corps, describing it as a significant marker of the deep partnership between the two countries.

“So many Ghanaians share glowing reflections of their experience with volunteers. One noteworthy example is that of former President John Mahama who still remembers the name of the volunteer who taught science in his school, and who he credits for inspiring many of his peers to pursue careers in medicine and engineering,” Ms Palmer said.

Knowledge sharing

She, therefore, urged the new volunteers to share their knowledge to drive innovation that would take the America-Ghana partnership further, saying “as you give your all in two years of service, you too will enjoy all that Ghana has to offer”.

The ambassador added that each of the volunteers embodied the best the US had to offer in diplomacy, peace-keeping and sustainable development.