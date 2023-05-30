2 Graphic staff laid to rest

Justice Agbenorsi & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 30 - 2023 , 08:11

Uncontrollable tears, shock and reflections engulfed the burial and final funeral rites of two staff of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) last Saturday.

At a well-attended ceremony, the mourners, comprising both management and staff of the GCGL, friends and loved ones, joined the families of Francis Bold-Quainoo of the Procurement, General Services Unit and Maxwell Etse Yao Ocloo of the News Department, to pay their final respects at two separate burial and funeral services which took place concurrently.

At the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Adentan, a suburb of Accra, the solemn mood was further subdued with various moving tributes eulogising, Maxwell, the photojournalist and people’s man whose presence was easily noticeably anywhere he went.

For Maxwell, an Assistant Photojournalist of the Photo Unit, the casket containing his remains was opened to the public at 8 a.m. for filing past, while the remains of Francis was ready for filing past as early as 7 a.m.

The Managing Director, Ato Afful, led staff of the GCGL to commiserate with the family at Maxwell’s funeral, while the Director,Technical Services,GCGL, Charles Amoako, was head of the team who mourned with the family of Francis.

Tributes

For some of the mourners, it was difficult to come to terms with the fact that Maxwell’s byline would no longer be seen in the Daily Graphic, while others could just not hold back their tears.

A Corporate Communications Officer of the GCGL, Yvonne Aryee, in a tribute on behalf of the company, described Maxwell as a vibrant member of the photos unit, who contributed immensely to other brands of the company by sharing innovative ideas in photography to complement stories and articles.

“He was strong-willed and never stopped at anything until what he wanted was achieved.

“Because of that, he did not disappoint, particularly when he was assigned at any time, he handled issues at work as if his life depended on that,” the tribute said.

His mother, Peace Aku Ocloo, described her son’s demise as an early goodbye, saying she wished he had lived longer to fulfill all the promises he had made to her.

“Yes, I grieve today but I am comforted knowing that you are resting peacefully with the Lord whom you loved and served in your lifetime, so I do not say goodbye forever but farewell until we are reunited in the bosom of the Lord,” he said.

She added, “As the thoughtful son that you were, you did your very best to attend to my needs as much as you could”.

Francis

For Francis, his wife, Mary Morgan Sam, referred to her late husband as a hero and a man of the people who stood by his family and loved unconditionally.

She also described him as a man who was so full of life and always put a smile on people's faces because he believed in sharing and caring.

“You will always be in my heart and the love I have for you will never die. The children and I will always remember and pray for you. You are in heaven now and I know you are looking down at us with a big smile. Goodbye, my dear husband,” the tribute said.

Eulogies also poured in for Bold-Quainoo from his children, siblings, the royal family of Nankessido, Saltpon, where he hailed, the Assemblies of God Church, associates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of which he was an active member, all of whom testified to his outstanding character.

Work ethics

The Estate Coordinator of the GCGL, Abednego Kwao, who read the tribute on behalf of the company, testified to Bold-Qauinoo’s hard work and described him as someone who maintained the posture of a reliable and dependable leader, adding that his contributions to the growth of the company were exceptional.

“Bold-Quainoo's work ethic was more than remarkable; he had the drive, commitment and integrity. We wish we had many more like him. We will miss you sorely,” Mr Kwao added.

Exhortation

The Senior Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, who officiated Maxwell’s burial service, in his exhortation, premised on the book of 2 Samuel 12, said David, while his son was sick, prayed for him before he later passed.

Drawing some lessons from the story, the senior pastor urged the congregation to show love to those in need.

“Sometimes, people are sick at the hospital and they just need money to buy medicine and they won’t get.

“But if the person dies, we get money to buy coffin, if you have something to spend on me, spend it now while I am alive,” Prophet Annor stated.

He urged the public to use the farewell service to live a righteous life by dedicating their lives to the Christian faith, while living at peace with everyone.