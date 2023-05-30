Perseus Mining completes $500,000 project for Ayanfuri community

Daily Graphic May - 30 - 2023 , 08:36

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited has handed over a market and a public transport terminal at Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to the chiefs and people of the area.

The facility, which cost $508,000, was started by the local assembly, but had remained stagnant at the foundation stage until the company intervened to complete it.

It comprises three lorry terminals, six different rolls of 138 market stalls, a place of convenience, and a fence wall to provide security.

At the inauguration of the facility, the General Manager of Perseus Mining, Dr Stephen Kofi Ndede, expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Ayanfuri for their support towards the company’s operations over the years.

He noted that “till date, the company has contributed close to GHc15 million to fund development projects in the catchment and exploration communities from annual contributions of $300,000 into the Edikan Trust Fund”.

Responsible mining

The Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area and Board Chairman of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, emphasised the need for responsible mining.

He stressed that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, was fast degrading the country’s forest cover and destroying water bodies.

He noted that the practice ought to be stopped, saying it was a shared responsibility.

The Chief of Ayanfuri, Nana Kwadwo Appiah, expressed gratitude for the gesture, stressing its significance to the socioeconomic development of the town and its environs.

the Ayanfuri Market

Collaboration

The Chief Executive of the Upper Denkyira West District, Richmond Kodua, praised the collaboration between the assembly and the mining company.

The collaboration, he said, did not only produce the completion of the transport terminal, but had also produced other relevant infrastructure, educational grants and scholarships, among other benefits, to the people.

He pledged the commitment of the assembly to secure and maintain the infrastructure.