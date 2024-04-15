2 Die in youth, Navy clash

Apr - 15 - 2024

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has started investigation into the clash between some youth of Tema Manhean and Navy personnel.

Two persons have been confirmed dead following the clash last Friday at Tema Manhean (New Town) in the Greater Accra Region. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Joseph Adjei Adjetey, 22, and Christopher Amu, 38, have been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Mortuary, while three others, all civilians, who sustained injuries, are on admission at the same hospital.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has, however, said the cause of death was not yet known but an investigation has been launched into what led to the clash between the youth and the navy personnel at Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra.

In a statement signed by the Director-General in charge of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, the GAF said the investigation was being conducted with the Ghana Police Service.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister designate and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, stated that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would ensure that justice was served and advised the youth to remain calm.

He gave the assurance at a press briefing last Saturday after visiting the families of the deceased, the Tema Traditional Council, the youth and the hierarchy of the Eastern Naval Command behind closed doors.

In the company of the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, and the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barnabas N. Nasumong, Mr Glover indicated that the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) would investigate the issue and make recommendations to the Regional Security Council for further action.

The MP for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has also visited the Eastern Naval Command and the bereaved families to condole with them and also hear at firsthand what transpired between the two parties.

Context

The youth, as part of this year's Kplejoo festival, had embarked on a street procession and on arrival at a street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, a misunderstanding ensued between the youth and the personnel on duty.

In the process, a vehicle belonging to the Navy was allegedly destroyed by some youth in the crowd.

In the ensuing fracas between the youth and the personnel, two persons, both civilians, were killed.

Frosty relationship

The Stool Secretary of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Armah Somponu II, bemoaned what he termed was a frosty relationship between some Navy personnel and the Tema Manhean community, stressing that it was not the first time such confrontation had taken place.

He called for a full-scale investigation to ensure that such incidents did not recur in future.

Youth

A youth leader, Mohammed Elias, called on the elders, traditional rulers and MESEC to help resolve the tension between the youth and the Navy in the community.

GAF account

A vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy was attacked by a crowd partaking in the festival at Tema Newtown at about 7:53 p.m. last Friday, leading to the damage of the vehicle.

The statement said three of the Naval personnel onboard the vehicle also sustained severe injuries and were sent to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment. In the course of the confrontation, the GAF said three suspects were arrested by the naval personnel, and were subsequently handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police for further investigations.

It said a mob, suspected to be part of the participants in the festivities, later attacked the Tema Naval Base with stones and other implements with the aim of releasing their friends.

“At a stage, the security of the base was threatened, and in order to protect the sensitive installations in the base, warning shots were fired to repel the attack,” the statement added.

It was later reported by the police that two civilians were brought to the Tema General Hospital dead, the statement said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

The GAF said the mob again last Saturday attacked the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks), leading to the destruction of property.

GAF commiserated with the bereaved families and urged calm to be maintained by all parties, while the incident was being investigated.

“Findings of the investigation would be made available in due course,” the GAF said. However, the statement cautioned the youth of Tema that any further attacks on its installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.

