Ghana Institution of Surveyors inducts new members

Emmanuel Baah Feb - 23 - 2024 , 15:38

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has inducted 236 new members into the association, calling on them to uphold higher ethical standards in the surveying profession as the nation relies on them to solve land administration quandaries.

This message was delivered in a speech by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkorno, read on her behalf by Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

"As we all know, land is a finite resource, and its management plays a crucial role in the sustainable development of any nation. It is through the efficient and ethical management of land that we can ensure equitable access to resources, promote economic growth, and preserve the environment for future generations," she said.

This occasion took place during the 19th Surveyors Week & 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GhIS, held at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Thursday, February 22, 2024, under the theme: “Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure Development”.

Highlighting the theme, the Chief Justice also acknowledged that in this fast-paced world driven by technological advancements, the integration of smart technologies in land management and infrastructure development has become imperative.

The annual general meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors brings together all professional surveyors in Ghana and various representatives globally to exchange ideas and deliberate on the institution's matters and the way forward in enhancing the profession.

Present at the well-attended program was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Manu Adabor, who represented the sector Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

Blockchain technology

Justice Torkorno emphasized the need for land administrators to adopt the use of ‘Blockchain Technology’, a system where land transactions and ownership details are recorded.

“By using blockchain technology, the unchangeable digital ledger provides clarity and security of records and removes confusion or disagreements over information that was previously captured,” she noted.

According to the CJ, the technology could be applied to secure land ownership records, streamline property transactions, and prevent land disputes.

Surv. Daud Sulemana Mahama, President of the GhIS, also emphasized the plea by the CJ, stating that the time was ripe for members to embrace the status quo.

He said that by leveraging these technologies, “it will contribute to better urban planning, efficient land use, the prevention of encroachments, land document processing, land registration, and property valuation”.