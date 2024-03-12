Ghana delegation visits Lulu Group in Qatar

Doreen Hammond, Doha, Qatar Mar - 12 - 2024 , 15:41

A delegation from Ghana including officials of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Tourist Authority, and Ghanaian female entrepreneurs yesterday visited one of the supermarkets of the Lulu Group in Doha, Qatar to explore how to put more of Ghana’s products on its shelves.

The entrepreneurs included five women’s icons crowned in Ghana last year for their outstanding contribution to society through their products and businesses.

LuLu Group has 23 hypermarkets in Qatar. It also has shops in the Gulf Region. The group has available an array of fresh produce sourced globally, an in-house bakery, and innovative shopping options. It deals in fashion, beauty and cosmetics, and electronic products among others.

During a tour of the various sections within the supermarket, the delegation saw products from Ghana, including yams, onions, and sweet potatoes, on the shelves.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, who headed the team from GEPA told officials from the Lulu group after the tour that GEPA was ready to support entrepreneurs registered with the authority to ensure proper certification and other procedures required to do business with the supermarket.

The Head of Operations of Lulu Hypermarkets, Mr Simon Alexander, told the delegation that the Lulu group kept expanding and growing and was also ready to do business with Ghana which was well noted for produce such as pineapples, yams, avocados, and mangoes.

He said the hypermarkets always insisted on competitive and target pricing to ensure that their customers for only the best quality for less.

Members of the delegation had the opportunity to know the right officials to deal with their products.