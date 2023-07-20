WASS headmistress interdicted for allegedly collecting unauthorised money from students

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 20 - 2023 , 12:15

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS), Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, for the alleged collection of unauthroised fees from students.

The headmistress has therefore been asked to hand over the administration of the school to the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education pending final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

The issue was made public in a statement dated July 19, 2023, signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.