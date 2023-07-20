RAIN Foundations to host Predecessors Awards in France on July 29

Jayne Buckman-Owoo Jul - 20 - 2023 , 12:16

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN) Foundations, will be hosting the Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards, Europe Edition in the city of Strasbourg, France on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Twenty-one unsung heroes chosen out of many nominations from various countries in Europe will be honoured, and this will include immortalizing their legacies in a four-year project.

Speaking to the Founding President of RAIN and renowned author, Raphaelle Antwi, he said the organization would host the Africa and America editions of the awards on 21st September in Accra and 11th November in Florida. In all, 70 heroes are expected to be honored this year.

An African Diaspora Development Project (ADDP), brainchild and legacy of Ambassador Joejo Dadzie, honoree of the 2022 Predecessors Awards will be unveiled at the Europe edition of the awards this year. This novel project aims at contributing to Africa's developmental agenda. This will include the establishment of an African Diaspora Solidarity Bank.

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide will also be unveiling GAP1000, a strategic Global Partnership that will provide both spiritual and material support for the Five-Star Projects of the organization.