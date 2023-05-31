Gbetsile: ECG uncovers over 30 structures connected to electricity illegally

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a summons letter to a client at Gbetsile near Afienya in Greater Accra for illegally connecting power to 33 structures in the area.

The Afienya District office of the ECG discovered the illegal connection during a visit to the area as part of ECG’s national revenue mobilisation exercise.

The customer fled upon seeing the ECG personnel.

The meter was located outside his premise and was therefore accessible to the team.

In an interaction with residents by the ECG officials, some claimed they have been paying for the power they were using to the owner of the meter on a monthly basis.

The Afienya District Manager of ECG, Daniel Mensah-Asare briefing the media said the team was out there checking on the state of meters and discovered that that particular meter, which had been fixed to one of the structures, had wires connecting to surrounding structures.

Further checks revealed that there had been an illegal connection in the form of a meter bypass and so the customer was not paying the right amount for the power consumed.

Some said they had been paying an average of GH¢35 a month for a number of months.

The team also made another discovery in the same vicinity, where a fake meter and other ECG meters had been moved from where they were initially installed to new locations and on new structures - which is an infraction.

He stressed that culprits will be prosecuted for illegal connection.