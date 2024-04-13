Former SSNIT Director's exit has nothing to do with misconduct or malfeasance - Presidency

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 13 - 2024 , 13:29

Former Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, was not sacked because of incompetence, the Presidency has clarified.

The Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante in a letter dated April 8, 2024, directed Dr Tenkorang to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, son of former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, by Monday, April 15, 2024.

Part of the letter read: "In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months salary in lieu of notice.

"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to.

"To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than close of business on Monday, 15th April, 2024."

Following Dr Tenkorang's sacking, it has generated a lot of discourse on social media, with many wondering why he was given the exit letter.

Reacting to the issue, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a statement dated April 13, 2014, said "Contrary to some speculations in the media, the Office of the President would like to place on record that the exit of Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang from the position of Director-General of SSNIT had nothing to do with any form of misconduct or malfeasance on his part."

He explained that "Indeed, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang's exit from office is part of the ongoing restructuring of Government being undertaken by President Akufo-Addo. The President is satisfied with the performance of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang as Director-General of SSNIT in the past seven years, as the institution, under his watch, witnessed some impressive transformation."