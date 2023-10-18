Flood victims: Farmers to get $40m World Bank food systems support

Chris Nunoo Oct - 18 - 2023 , 16:19

Farmers affected by the devastation caused by the spilling of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams are to benefit from a US$40million World Bank funded food systems resilience programme.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture ( MOFA), Dr Bryan Acheampong, who announced this said, the restructured programme is "to fully restore friends, brothers and families on the Volta and Eastern stretch of the Akosombo dam’s path whose farms have been wiped out due to the necessary action taken by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to save us all.”

Dr Acheampong said this when he addressed a Presidential conference on youth in agriculture in Accra on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

On Monday, October 16, 2023, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo toured the flooded areas in the Volta Region to gather first hand information, he announced that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) would work on a long term relief for farmers affected by the floods.

The President said he was aware many farms along the Volta River had been destroyed by the floods and that is why MoFA was working on a long term relief for farmers.

But in the meantime, he said the inter-ministerial committee formed to look at the flood situation through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other agencies were providing relief items as a short term relief for the flood victims.

