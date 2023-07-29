€20m waste water treatment plant commissioned in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 29 - 2023 , 08:57

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has commissioned a €20-million waste water treatment plant at Gbalahi, a suburb of Tamale.

The 1,000 cubic meters capacity plant will treat waste water from faecal fluids generated in the metropolis and its environs into reusable water, while recovering and recycling organic fraction of the waste into compost to boost farming activities in the area.

The project, which was funded by the Hungary Government, would be managed by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of JGC.

It consists of solid waste plant, a restaurant, a clinic, a cafeteria, lecture halls, an administration block, a conference hall and other auxiliary facilities.

The facility is expected to provide sustainable solution to liquid waste within the metropolis, the Sagnarigu Municipality and other adjourning communities in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner using a comprehensive European treatment technology.

Additionally, it would process solid waste into reusable materials such as compost, plastics, metals, paper, among other items, with the by-product being used as organic fertiliser.

It is expected to create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

Significance

The Chief Operation Officer of JGC, Florence Larbi, who read the speech of the Executive Chairman of the JGC, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the plant would serve as a research centre for university students to undertake research into how to convert waste into energy-generating ventures.

“Presently the region generates 183,000 tons of waste annually, most of which go into landfills making it hazardous to the citizenry,” he added.

While thanking the Hungary Government and the Government of Ghana for providing the necessary support for the realisation of the project, Mr Agyepong reiterated the company’s commitment to ensure cleanliness and proper waste management in the country.

Vision

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, said the intervention was in line with the government vision of creating proper waste management system across the country.

“As you may be aware, Tamale is the 4th largest city in Ghana and has a total population of 374,744, with an annual population growth rate of 3.5 per cent.

“The Tamale Metropolis is a bustling and rapidly expanding city with an increase in human population, very significant growth in physical infrastructure and other spheres of human activities.

“The increase in population obviously translates into a corresponding increase in the amount of faecal matter generated in the city,” he said.

The minister expressed optimism that the plant would contribute towards the reduction of contaminated water, improve living conditions and the general health and well-being of the people of Tamale and its environs.