PHOTOS: Ghana Police joins retired detective to celebrate 90th birthday

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 29 - 2023 , 08:49

Members of the Police Management Board, led by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Friday [July 28, 2023] joined one of its retired detectives, Superintendent Kofi Agyei (Rtd.), to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Mr. Kofi Agyei, who is described as an accomplished detective by the Police Service, joined the service in August 1954.

He was born at Assin Akonfudi in the Central Region on July 28,1933.

During his active service, the retired detective worked at various places, including Sekondi, Kumasi, Sampa, Sunyani, Tepa, Kumasi Zongo, Mampong and the CID Headquarters.

He entered the Police College in 1978 and was awarded as the Best Cadet Officer for Course 17.

He rose through the ranks and retired in the year 1988 as a Superintendent of Police with an unblemished record.

He received two High Commendation Awards for investigations during his time in the Service.