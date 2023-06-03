ECOBANK supports zero malaria initiative

Kwame Larweh Jun - 03 - 2023 , 13:37

Financial giant, Ecobank Ghana, has donated a seed capital of $120,000 to the inaugural Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative project aimed at eradicating malaria in the country.

To underline its commitment, the bank will also create a platform to solicit for funds for the campaign.

At the launch of the project at the Ecobank Ghana head office in Accra last Thursday, the Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, Dr Edward Botchway, enumerated the impact of malaria on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, healthcare system and the economy.

“According to the World Health Organisation, five million malaria cases afflict the nation’s citizens, with over 12,000 deaths recorded annually.

The private sector’s role is crucial in tackling this enormous task,” he noted.

He said the aim of the ‘Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative’ was a good partnership between the state and the private sector, vis-a-vis corporate entities, to create a point of convergence where how to eradicate malaria completely in the country could be achieved.

”Ecobank will liaise with our customers and other corporate entities to go beyond the talk and get our boots on the ground to eradicate malaria,” he noted.

Speak Up Africa

A senior malaria advisor to a Senegal-based non-governmental organisation, Speak Up Africa, Mr James Wallen, said tackling malaria needed a multi-sectoral approach and his outfit was geared towards working with the private sector in the country to eradicate the disease.

“Ghana is the fifth country to launch the Zero Malaria Business Initiative aside from Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso and Uganda. The intent of the initiative is to mobilise the private sector to eradicate malaria, and this needs a robust multi-sectoral approach from all stakeholders,” he stated.

Ghana National Malaria Elimination Programme.

The Programmes Manager of the NMEP, Dr Keziah Malm, affirmed that her outfit was committed to ensuring the successful operation of the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative.

She said the mortality rate was gradually reducing and in 2022 only six people died of malaria in the country.

“Despite these achievements, malaria remains a significant public health problem, Ghana is part of the 10+1 high burden countries for malaria and the disease persists as the leading cause of OPD attendance in the country,” she noted.

The Director of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr Baffour Awuah, who launched the initiative on behalf of the sector minister, called on all to work assiduously to achieve the goals of the initiative.