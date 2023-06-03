Predecessors awards 2023 launched to recognize legacy and impact

Jayne Buckman-Owoo Jun - 03 - 2023 , 22:07

The highly anticipated Predecessors Awards 2023 Europe, America, and Africa Editions were officially launched on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Dreamer's Hub in Accra, Ghana.

The event, attended by guests from diverse backgrounds, was a vibrant and colourful evening.

During his address, Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, the Founding President of Predecessors Awards Worldwide and a renowned author, unveiled this year's theme: "LEGACY: Impart before You Depart." He emphasized the organization's commitment to implementing five-star projects that benefit every aspect of society. These projects aim to address critical issues such as Authority, Appreciation, Foundation, Legacy, and Succession.

The Europe Edition of the Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29 in Strasbourg, France. The selected European countries include the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the host country, France.

The Awards will honor outstanding predecessors in categories such as Family, Education, Religion, Law & Order, Sports, Charity, Leadership, Hospitality, Music, Creative Arts, Health, and Business.

The America Edition of the Awards is set to be held on Saturday, 26th August in Columbus, Ohio. The selected American countries comprise Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the host country, the United States. The Awards will recognize exceptional Predecessors in areas including Leadership, Sports, Music, Education, Charity, Hospitality, Health, Business, and Creative Arts.

The Africa Awards will be hosted in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, September 21. The selected African countries encompass Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, and the host country, Ghana.

Overall, a total of seventy-five heroes from the aforementioned categories will receive well-deserved recognition this year. The organization also plans to appoint special ambassadors from each of the three continents to represent the five-star projects.

Mr. Dennis Agyeman, President, and Miss Ruby Okine, Vice President of predecessors Awards Worldwide, urged the general public to embrace this remarkable initiative and become partners in securing a better tomorrow. The Predecessors Awards aim to lay the foundation for a legacy-driven society by honoring those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.