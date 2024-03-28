ECG points to GRIDCo for power outages in parts of Tema, Eastern Region

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 28 - 2024 , 12:00

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has reduced its power supply to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), impacting electricity supply to consumers in parts of Tema, Kpone, Kpong and some areas in the Eastern Region.

The amount of megawatts and the reasons for the reduction are, however, unclear. The ECG in two separate statements issued on Thursday, March 28, 2024, said a reduction in power supply to the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point and the Kpong Bulk Supply Point by GRIDCo, have resulted in outages in a number of communities and industries served by the two bulk supply point.

The statement mentioned the affected facilities as Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture City, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, Kingdom Transport, GPHA Terminal at Kpone, Sethi Realty, Adodakpi Farms, Bediako, Golf City and its environs.

The rest were Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo, Adukrom Booster Station, Asutsuare Township, Volivo, Golden Exotics, Akorley Pumping Station, Teye Kwame, Glamour Farms, PW Quarries, Eastern Quarries, Twin Quarries, Juapong, Akwamufie, Frankadua, Anum, Nudu, Boso, Dodi Asantekrom, Kisiful and its environs.

The statement, however, fell short of providing a specific time for the restoration.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that once GRIDCo turns on supply, power will be restored."