ECG acquires drones for operations

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has acquired a drone technology for effective maintenance work on its lines.
The drone technology is to help the company enhance its operational efficiency and also detect fault lines and attend to them on time.
The drones will also be used for line patrol at difficult and hard to reach places and forest areas.
They would help the company to know the state of the overhead line network, and where the bush is needed to be cleared to avoid vegetation conflict that could lead to power outages.
Training
The company has consequently held a technical training for the staff who would man the drones at the Ashanti Regional Strategic Business Unit of the company.
The Manager in charge of Maintenance of ECG, Mr Castro Kojo Dogbeda, who led the team of the experts, took the staff through how to operate and maintain the drones to ensure they remained in good condition to function properly.
He later led the team to Mankraso in the Ahafo Ano North South West District to test the effectiveness of the drones in helping the company to perform its monitoring and servicing activities on the lines in the hard-to-reach areas.
He said all operational areas of the company had been allocated with the drone technology to enhance their operational efficiency.